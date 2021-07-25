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We Are Marked for Elimination - Retired Colonel Military Urging Officers to Get Their Houses in Order
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1453 views • July 25, 2021
We Are Marked for Elimination - Retired Colonel Military Urging Officers to Get Their Houses in Order
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/07/retired-colonel-military-urging-officers-to-get-their-houses-in-order-we-are-marked-for-elimination-video-3755217.html
In this explosive video, Roy exposes a recent order that has went down through the military ranks and he wants everyone to be on the alert.
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/07/retired-colonel-military-urging-officers-to-get-their-houses-in-order-we-are-marked-for-elimination-video-3755217.html
In this explosive video, Roy exposes a recent order that has went down through the military ranks and he wants everyone to be on the alert.
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