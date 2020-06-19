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Neil DeGrasse Tyson admits EARTH IS FLAT!
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117 views • June 19, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jun 4, 2016 with 84K views.
Neil DeGrasse Tyson admits the earth is flat! Well, in a condescending way. Really, he loves to fight flat earth and offer no real scientific explanations for the globe. Attacking B.O.B with just dropping a microphone on stage is not a proper debate. Calling people names and you're disappointed with the education system? We're disappointed with you! Let's just settle this Neil give us the scientific method so we can all test to prove the so called facts.
See the Full Article at https://www.huffpost.com/entry/neil-degrasse-tyson-flat-earthers_n_574f0741e4b0ed593f12e545?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAMjSIMfUGKw_T1TYi7Qy6lSF3zLsDlmpQcqWqKRpVsWSdHCni-nsT7e4s59TYC3NIFGl6kukDIDzrTbtfwnzrjlePy9b9u42ELfiX6ZFfIB3u5RgKAevu2aC2SbiBi6zMraz9jUqXNODn1XU2Gn9JWIK0IuxbOZh3hXolZpgpTK0
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Neil DeGrasse Tyson admits the earth is flat! Well, in a condescending way. Really, he loves to fight flat earth and offer no real scientific explanations for the globe. Attacking B.O.B with just dropping a microphone on stage is not a proper debate. Calling people names and you're disappointed with the education system? We're disappointed with you! Let's just settle this Neil give us the scientific method so we can all test to prove the so called facts.
See the Full Article at https://www.huffpost.com/entry/neil-degrasse-tyson-flat-earthers_n_574f0741e4b0ed593f12e545?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAMjSIMfUGKw_T1TYi7Qy6lSF3zLsDlmpQcqWqKRpVsWSdHCni-nsT7e4s59TYC3NIFGl6kukDIDzrTbtfwnzrjlePy9b9u42ELfiX6ZFfIB3u5RgKAevu2aC2SbiBi6zMraz9jUqXNODn1XU2Gn9JWIK0IuxbOZh3hXolZpgpTK0
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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