THE CROWN CORPORATION COUP -- SEAN STONE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🔦 Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market 🔦
➡️ Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com/ ⬅️
Use Promo Code SGT30 for 30% OFF
Sean Stone is an actor, author, filmmaker, reporter and the son of legendary Director Oliver Stone and he joins me to discuss the coup against President Donald J. Trump and the Republic of the United States of America which in Stone's learned view leads directly back to the House of Windsor. We also discuss the documentary Stone narrated, 'A Thousand Pieces' which you can find here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/athousandpieces - and his book 'New World Order: A Strategy of Imperialism'. This one is a must hear.