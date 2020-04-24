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Covid-19 Pandemic a Creation of Rockefeller Institute & Bill Gates as Medical Martial Law
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60 views • April 24, 2020
COVID-19 Revealed As Global Capstone Exercise Produced by Rockefeller Foundation, Bill Gates, WHO, CDC, United Nations, George Soros. and other International Mafia
https://bit.ly/3eWZaQq
Deep State Using COVID-19 Pandemimic to Impose Martial Law and Lock-down by Quarantine - https://youtu.be/5ZC0NOljRWQ
https://bit.ly/3eWZaQq
Deep State Using COVID-19 Pandemimic to Impose Martial Law and Lock-down by Quarantine - https://youtu.be/5ZC0NOljRWQ
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