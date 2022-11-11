Who Has Taken Up Residence In The Temple Of God?

1 Corinthians 3:17 KJV

“If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.”

​1 Corinthians 6:19 KJV“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?”



