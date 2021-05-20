© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Does Network Marketing Compare to a Regular Job?
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • May 20, 2021
Getting a job is the fastest way to income, no question. But is it the best way for you? Today we're going to look at how a "regular job" stacks up against a network marketing business.
00:00 - The fastest way to make money
00:40 - Advice for people seeking a job
04:15 - How taxes reduce your salary
05:18 - The Average American has less than $1000 in savings
06:50 - Inflation kills income growth
08:06 - Two tax systems in America (W2 vs 1099)
10:50 - When to switch from Employee to Business Owner
12:16 - Linear Income vs Residual Income
14:00 - Business leverage explained
15:00 - The Great Divide of Wealth
15:34 - So you want to start a business?
17:26 - The (Typical) Path to Wealth
18:00 - My Path to Wealth
20:02 - Which category of business do you want to be in?
21:21 - Why choose Network Marketing to partner with?
22:18 - How to Make Money in Network Marketing
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
00:00 - The fastest way to make money
00:40 - Advice for people seeking a job
04:15 - How taxes reduce your salary
05:18 - The Average American has less than $1000 in savings
06:50 - Inflation kills income growth
08:06 - Two tax systems in America (W2 vs 1099)
10:50 - When to switch from Employee to Business Owner
12:16 - Linear Income vs Residual Income
14:00 - Business leverage explained
15:00 - The Great Divide of Wealth
15:34 - So you want to start a business?
17:26 - The (Typical) Path to Wealth
18:00 - My Path to Wealth
20:02 - Which category of business do you want to be in?
21:21 - Why choose Network Marketing to partner with?
22:18 - How to Make Money in Network Marketing
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.