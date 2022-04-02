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Snow online. 40 second silence action
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89 views • April 02, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_7JLW4sQKQ
Silence is a unique thing. Silence is a ghostly image of a peaceful island in the midst of an ocean of horror. At various moments in our lives, it can both irritate us immensely and calm us insanely. It all depends on the type of person and how he is used to dealing with problems. Some do it with their friends and loved ones, while others spend hours mulling over possible solutions alone in complete silence.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
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WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
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All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Silence is a unique thing. Silence is a ghostly image of a peaceful island in the midst of an ocean of horror. At various moments in our lives, it can both irritate us immensely and calm us insanely. It all depends on the type of person and how he is used to dealing with problems. Some do it with their friends and loved ones, while others spend hours mulling over possible solutions alone in complete silence.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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