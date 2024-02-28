Father & Son - Claiming The Promises by Robert & Walter Veith

All good things come in threes. At least that's a well-known saying. But with this third child came an incredible series of conflicts, pain and challenges that presented parents Walter and Sonica Veith with seemingly unsolvable problems. Here he was, baby Robert Veith! Alongside the happiness of the child's arrival, the world collapses. And not just for the moment, because the family is now facing decades of huge changes that will have a decisive impact on the foundations of their lives, lifestyle, faith, hope and future.

