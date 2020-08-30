The Lost Art of Common Sense : Mark Devlin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As more and more in Britain (though still nowhere near enough) prepare for further protests, some thoughts on how worryingly easy it was for the social-engineers to apply their absurd Covid rules and regulations owing to a distinct lack of common sense and critical thinking among grown adults.
Also, the satanically-inverted society in which we live, where the virtue-signallers who think obeying government dictates is a moral act, are actually helping to strip away the rights of everyone else, and those demonised as 'anti-maskers,' far from being irresponsible, are actually fighting to restore personal freedoms!
It could only be life in 2020.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RLRAFIDbTw