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Peppermint (2018) Decoded - 12-21-2012 and Saturnalia Ritual Magick
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190 views • October 06, 2021
The 2018 movie, Peppermint, hinges on the date 12-21-2012. Remember the attention that the Mayan Calendar cycle received? There's an energy harnessing Saturnalia ritual that features Nuestra Senora de la Santa Muerte, evoking the goddess and the Grim Reaper, Father Time, and Saturn. There's also some brutal Easter-Egging of Elektra (also starring Jennifer Garner). Major time-binding magic ritual in this flick that dances all over the reset of time back to 2012!
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