Sexual Abuse Survivor Calls Christians to Help Stop Child Sex Trafficking - Elizabeth Good

One out of three little girls in America are being sexually abused, says Elizabeth Good. This horrifying reality is at the root of everything she does as the CEO and co-founder of The Foundation United, which helps provide solutions to the global problem of sexual exploitation. As a survivor of sexual abuse herself, Elizabeth is absolutely passionate about helping women escape toxic and dangerous situations and preventing them from getting into those situations in the first place. REAL TALK awakens men and women to their true identity, purpose, and brings about inner-healing, while also equipping Next Gen not to repeat the same toxic generational patterns! Elizabeth has two phenomenal books, Speak the Unspeakable: Real Talk on Secrets, Sex, and Being Set Free and Groomed: Overcoming the Messages that Shaped Our Past and Limit Our Future.









Half of the stories of the girls that Elizabeth has worked with initially experienced sexual trauma in some kind of faith community





The church may be far too trusting of what is going on behind closed doors: always be vigilant when it comes to your kids





Social media and technology is wreaking havoc on our young people - turn off the tablets and smartphones





Satan has systematically blended love and abuse causing many young children to think that being abused is normal









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://bit.ly/48V8Ne3

Sex Trafficking in Your Own Backyard video: https://youtu.be/wvBkRc-jlN4

Speak the Unspeakable book: https://bit.ly/3UmuDm9

Groomed book: https://amzn.to/49IyVsN

REAL TALK program: https://www.thefoundationunited.com/realtalk

REAL TALK Collective TV: https://www.realtalkcollective.tv/





