TOM FITTON: Rigged Investigation of Joe Biden? They are pretending but not serious.
Published Yesterday

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton appeared on "Just the News, No Noise" with John Solomon & Amanda Head to discuss the investigation into Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, biting incidents involving his dog Commander, and more!


https://rumble.com/v3olsks-rigged-investigation-of-joe-biden.html

Keywords
judicial watchtom fittonbiden regimejust the news

