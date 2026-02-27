BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Genesis 24 the Hidden Son: And The mission of the Helper
LastChristian
LastChristian
10 views • 3 days ago

Why does Isaac nearly disappear from the biblical narrative after Mount Moriah… only to reappear when his bride arrives?

In this episode, we examine Genesis 24 and the powerful “Hidden Son” theme within a careful, Scripture-centered framework. Abraham sends a servant to secure a bride for Isaac, and the chapter unfolds with covenant precision and purpose.

This program presents traditional evangelical Christian biblical teaching for educational and faith-based study purposes. We explore covenant patterns, typology, and historical interpretation while maintaining a respectful and thoughtful approach to Scripture.

Genesis 24 reveals that God’s promises unfold intentionally through history. The Son may be unseen for a time, but the covenant mission continues.

📺 Watch more family-friendly programming:

Search for and open the Last Christian Media app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

🌐 Full video library:

https://www.lastchristian.net

🛍 Official Store:

https://www.lastchristian.net/store

🙏 Support Last Christian Media:

https://www.lastchristian.net/support

Last Christian Media produces 100% family-friendly programming grounded in biblical values and faith-based commentary.


#BreakingNews #WorldNews #TrendingNow #LatestNews #LiveUpdate #BibleProphecy #Genesis24 #HiddenSon #BibleStudy #ChristianTeaching #OldTestament #Covenant #Evangelical #ConservativeChristian #ChristianMedia #FamilyFriendly #FaithBased #StreamingTV #LastChristianMedia

Keywords
bible studylatest newsworld newsbreaking newsbible prophecyend timeschristian teachingold testamentcovenant theologylive updatereligious educationconservative christiantrending nowevangelical christianscripture studystreaming tvchristian mediagenesis 24hidden sonisaac and rebekahchurch and christfamily friendly programmingfaith based content
