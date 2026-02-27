Genesis 24 the Hidden Son: And The mission of the Helper

Why does Isaac nearly disappear from the biblical narrative after Mount Moriah… only to reappear when his bride arrives?

In this episode, we examine Genesis 24 and the powerful “Hidden Son” theme within a careful, Scripture-centered framework. Abraham sends a servant to secure a bride for Isaac, and the chapter unfolds with covenant precision and purpose.

This program presents traditional evangelical Christian biblical teaching for educational and faith-based study purposes. We explore covenant patterns, typology, and historical interpretation while maintaining a respectful and thoughtful approach to Scripture.

Genesis 24 reveals that God’s promises unfold intentionally through history. The Son may be unseen for a time, but the covenant mission continues.

