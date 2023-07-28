Create New Account
Drink Along w beerandgear #79: New Belgium Dominga Paloma Sour 4.0/5*
Not much on the web pageother than the ABV being 6%. The IBUs and SRM are best guessed as 30 and a beautiful golden 13.Not bad but not great but not really my style.

Better for the bitter folk than me.

Thanks for coming by and watching.

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

