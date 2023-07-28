Drink Along w beerandgear #79: New Belgium Dominga Paloma Sour 4.0/5*

Not much on the web pageother than the ABV being 6%. The IBUs and SRM are best guessed as 30 and a beautiful golden 13.Not bad but not great but not really my style.
Better for the bitter folk than me.
Thanks for coming by and watching.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.