🙏✨ Reconciling Business Plans with Faith 📜💼

🧐 Let’s Explore the Power of Reconciliation with Benson Agbortogo Founder and CEO of Consistent Profit Tree! 🤝
🎵 https://bit.ly/44TJjLF
✨ He explains Many entrepreneurs embark on their journey without a truly aligned plan. Instead of expecting divine blessings, seek God's guidance to create a reconciled plan. 📜🙌
🛐 A reconciled plan is birthed through prayer and perhaps fasting, allowing God's will to shape your business strategy. 🌱
🌟 Reconciliation means editing out elements that don't align with God's will and including the insights you might have missed. 🛐
💡Trust in God's wisdom for a purpose-driven venture!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.