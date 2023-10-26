🙏✨ Reconciling Business Plans with Faith 📜💼

🧐 Let’s Explore the Power of Reconciliation with Benson Agbortogo Founder and CEO of Consistent Profit Tree! 🤝

✨ He explains Many entrepreneurs embark on their journey without a truly aligned plan. Instead of expecting divine blessings, seek God's guidance to create a reconciled plan. 📜🙌

🛐 A reconciled plan is birthed through prayer and perhaps fasting, allowing God's will to shape your business strategy. 🌱

🌟 Reconciliation means editing out elements that don't align with God's will and including the insights you might have missed. 🛐

💡Trust in God's wisdom for a purpose-driven venture!