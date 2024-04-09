Create New Account
These Little Ones Documentary
Millions of children vanish each year.
83,000 each month.
2,700 a day.
115 per hour.
1 every 30 seconds.
It makes you wonder…where do they all go?

https://rumble.com/v1efm0d-world-premiere-these-little-ones.html

https://stewpeters.com/

https://www.rescue11.org/

https://ourrescue.org/en-ca

