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Mr. Snuggles for President 2020 - Episode 001 - Official Campaign Announcement
The Mr Snuggles Show
The Mr Snuggles Show
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Mr. Snuggles for President 2020 - Episode 001 - Official Campaign Announcement

Mr. Snuggles proudly presents the official campaign announcement of his 2020 Restore the Republic Presidential Campaign. Together, we can do anything!

Mr. Snuggles' campaign platform consists of two central concepts:

1. Mandate the non-aggression principle for all government entities.
2. Reboot the rule of law in keeping with the founding documents.

Stay tuned for the Mr. Snuggles' 2020 campaign announcement and press conference.

So spread the word! Restore the Republic! Mr. Snuggles for President!

Please LIKE, SHARE and SUBSCRIBE!

You can also find Mr. Snuggles at:
GAB: https://www.gab.com/TheMrSnugglesShow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/mrsnuggles
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themrsnugglesshow/

Support Mr. Snuggles in his efforts to Restore the Republic:
Bitcoin: 19GJrkoMiSu5Ecz6hrGzk8ChKw6Yw3hQg3
Litecoin: LdM1ELDgmyzJqgHR7DK12LyyBL4Q1bXDNU

[[The Mr. Snuggles campaign for president will rely on write-in votes. If you want to see Mr. Snuggles' name officially appear on the ballot, you must research your state's laws to see how that can be achieved and get off your patooty and make it happen. He's a teddy bear, he can't very well do it himself. This message is brought to you by SAFE (Stuffed Animals For Everybody), the political action comedy supporting Mr. Snuggles' 2020 Restore the Republic Presidential Campaign.]]

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Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticspresidentamericatruthusajusticerepubliccampaignhonestyvoluntarismvoluntaryismnapelection2020nonaggressionsprinciple
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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