Matthew 10:1- “Get Ready, Get Set, Go”

These 12 disciples were ordinary guys, nothing special about them. The only one who may have had any type of prominence was Bartholomew He’s also known as Nathaniel and was the son of Talmai who lived in Cana in Galilee. He was from a royal family as his ancestor was the king of Geshur, and whose daughter was the wife of David, but we don’t know if he was recognized as royalty in Jesus’ day. All of the disciples were from different backgrounds from fishermen to tax collectors, and there is no practical reason that Jesus chose these 12 except these were the 12 the Father had given Him.