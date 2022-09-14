Path to Control_ What Biden’s Climate Change Emergency Is REALLY About _ Glenn TV

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The video starts with a comment from President Biden about
the danger our nation faces. That's what Climate Change is about. Glenn says
they don't care about saving the Planet. They know it's not going to kill
millions around the world. Thisis all about gaining power and control over you.
Climate Change much like COVID is their current ticket to get there.