Path to Control_ What Biden’s Climate Change Emergency Is REALLY About _ Glenn TV
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
The video starts with a comment from President Biden about the danger our nation faces. That's what Climate Change is about. Glenn says they don't care about saving the Planet. They know it's not going to kill millions around the world. Thisis all about gaining power and control over you. Climate Change much like COVID is their current ticket to get there.

climate changecontrolpresident biden

