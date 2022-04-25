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4/24/2022 Miles Guo: Historically, China and Russia are not aligned in 99% of cases. Modelski’s so-called long cycle is a disastrous joke. The third faction in the US, the Wall Street elites, has determined the history of China over the past 100 years, not the CCP