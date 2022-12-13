PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - MICAH SKYE - MATRIX BODY MECHANICS 13TH DEC 2022

MICAHANANDA SKYE

MATRIX BODY MECHANICS LIVE

4.30 PM Pacific time - 7.30 PM Eastern time - 12.30 AM UK

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/



It's Monday, and the beginning of another week into the unknown as the global transformation process continues. You can't control what happens in the external environment, but you can control how you activate, heal, and awaken your inner world of mind, body, and soul. Join us each week as we learn how to do that with an exploration into the full spectrum of the four pillars in the foundation of health and wellness: 1) Biochemical nutrition and homeopathic biodynamic food medicine, 2) The power of touch and the Self Healing Arts, 3) The power of breath and the yogic Eastern sciences, and 4) Ancient and Modern Quantum healing technology. From alternative healing in the healing sciences and systems of ancient cultures to quantum healing technology of the present and future to come, and all the metaphysical and theosophical realms in between. Join Micah Skye every Monday for an open forum on bridging spirit-the esoteric with the science to understand your own divine potential through activating your mind, body, and spirit. These tools were given to humanity centuries ago and have been lost or kept from humanity until now in a time when we need them most to face the artificial technological movement and great changes to come.