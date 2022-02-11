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Satanic Rituals and Human Sacrifice - Reptilians Shapeshifters
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75 views • February 11, 2022
Backup of Christian Kunimi (FrequencyFence) on Youtube.
Playlist of "REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTERS FrequencyFence Backup ": https://www.brighteon.com/watch/72977f39-6890-4062-bf28-add805b55bb8?index=1
Current Channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC55u8hZ_ugB6NCSS_M-8qwg/videos
https://vimeo.com/user108146211
Others backups of videos here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/frequencyfence
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frequencyfence&;kind=video
Original Description:
"REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION (complete video in playlist) :
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuNEqegvBeP2lrE1tECGeK2yA-tL7couF
The New World Order is coming :
https://youtu.be/nfSVjuW3a7w
OUR LEADERS ARE EVIL :
https://youtu.be/ElPLL1d3r14
COVID-19 WAS PLANNED :
https://youtu.be/WbaxCDxw6Qg
The NATURAL Cure for COVID-19 :
https://vimeo.com/501599821
ALIENS CONTROL THE WORLD :
https://youtu.be/7hM8GU9VCUc
The Cure for Cancer :
https://vimeo.com/505513919"
Playlist of "REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTERS FrequencyFence Backup ": https://www.brighteon.com/watch/72977f39-6890-4062-bf28-add805b55bb8?index=1
Current Channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC55u8hZ_ugB6NCSS_M-8qwg/videos
https://vimeo.com/user108146211
Others backups of videos here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/frequencyfence
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frequencyfence&;kind=video
Original Description:
"REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION (complete video in playlist) :
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuNEqegvBeP2lrE1tECGeK2yA-tL7couF
The New World Order is coming :
https://youtu.be/nfSVjuW3a7w
OUR LEADERS ARE EVIL :
https://youtu.be/ElPLL1d3r14
COVID-19 WAS PLANNED :
https://youtu.be/WbaxCDxw6Qg
The NATURAL Cure for COVID-19 :
https://vimeo.com/501599821
ALIENS CONTROL THE WORLD :
https://youtu.be/7hM8GU9VCUc
The Cure for Cancer :
https://vimeo.com/505513919"
Keywords
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