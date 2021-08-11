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IF THE PEOPLE EVER REALIZE THE DEPTH OF THE COVID FRAUD NO POLITICIAN WILL EVER BE SAFE
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782 views • August 11, 2021
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TheCrowhouse

TheCrowhouse

62955 subscribers



"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.” - Richard Feynman

http://thecrowhouse.com
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TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
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Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz

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XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Covid doesn't exist for the rich - It's only for the POOR ShitMunchers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hu3yOHJIBFHp/

Brisbane COVID-19 quarantine site
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-07/qld-covid-damascus-barracks-quarantine-facility-details-unveiled/100350652

DIVOC - Digital Infrastructure for Vaccination Open Credentialing
https://divoc.egov.org.in/

Millions in NSW might be banned for travelling interstate for MONTHS
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/millions-in-nsw-might-be-banned-for-travelling-interstate-for-months/ar-AAN6Z2j?ocid=msedgntp

NSW decision makers to face inquiry into COVID-19 lockdown
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/nsw-decision-makers-to-face-inquiry-into-covid-19-lockdown/ar-AAN72K0?ocid=msedgntp

New Twice a day 'covid pill'
https://www.vzmessages.com/vl/6f80fb34ab1835fbb974d4e4bf48da2b07d4cacc

Total Control (end clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXZiTS6hfCg

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
childrendaughterfathermaskvaccineukdeathsstolenconcentration campsjabhomeschool233injectionlockdownno maskcovid fraudvariantsobama party
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