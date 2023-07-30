Create New Account
This Saint News 7/30/2023
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week:

You are not gonna believe what they have planned for us. From altered DNA to zombies, we’re going over what’s next on the agenda. If that wasn’t enough, we gotta talk about these UAP’S! Disclosure has already happened, fam. Next, we’ll be talking Biden corruption, again, followed by some headlines with a lot of strange things going on. I got a few more top stories after that, and as usual, well end up with the fun stuff.



The Zodiac as children @SoulshineHeali1

https://twitter.com/SoulshineHeali1/status/1684187129776152578?s=20


Hoop Flow to Energy Vampires by Shanin Blake

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/SYPkigilhrE?feature=share

trumpcensorshipcomedyrussiavaccinemusicnwoconspiracypandemicukrainecovid

