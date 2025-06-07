BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ship carrying 3,000 cars catches fire in Pacific
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9997 followers
389 views • 14 hours ago

China EV Post is reporting that a massive car carrier loaded with about 3,000 vehicles—800 of which were Electric Vehicles—caught fire and was abandoned in the Pacific Ocean Tuesday. The ship, named Morning Midas, was en route from Yantai, China to Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, when the blaze broke out near Alaska. According to the ship’s operator, London-based Zodiac Maritime, smoke was first seen rising from the deck carrying Electric Vehicles.

All 22 crew members safely evacuated after efforts to put out the fire were unsuccessful. The Liberia-flagged vessel, built in 2006, weighs about 46,800 tons.

This incident highlights a growing concern in the global shipping industry. Fires involving lithium-ion batteries used in Electric Vehicles can be especially dangerous, often requiring up to 8,000 gallons of water to cool. A recent report from insurance giant Allianz warns that the rising number of Electric Vehicles being transported is increasing the risk of major fires at sea.

Chinese automakers like SAIC Motor and BYD have been expanding their own shipping fleets to handle growing exports. BYD, for example, just launched its seventh car carrier last month, featuring enough loading space to cover roughly 20 football fields.

Further Info:

https://www.rt.com/news/618691-ship-carrying-electric-cars-on-fire-alaska/

Mirrored - UON News EV

-------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
electric vehiclesevslithium-ion batteries
