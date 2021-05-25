Tom Cotton: It Is Imperative That Biden Administration Hold CCP Accountable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5/23/2021 Senator Cotton said it is imperative that the Biden administration hold the CCP accountable for the virus. However, the Biden administration postponed the ban on trading stocks of companies tied to the PLA. The Biden administration also removed a tech company from the blacklist.