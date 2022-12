"COMIRNATY PFIZER" C19 (GRAPHENE OBJECTS, ARTIFICIAL PATTERNS & SELF-ASSEMBLY FORMATIONS) LQC REVIEW

================(world orders review)

================

"Comirnaty Pfizer" C19 [LQC Review]

(GRAPHENE OBJECTS, ARTIFICIAL PATTERNS & SELF-ASSEMBLY MICRO-TECH)

================

================

"Comirnaty (PFIZER) VACCINE" [LQC 18 MIN FOOTAGE]





VIDEO DESCRIPTION (ENG): More than 18 MINUTES OF OBSERVATION of just a couple of drops of Comirnaty Pfizer "vaccine" on the HAXON AQUILES II MICROSCOPE leaves these amazing images. In brightfield and some in darkfield. From 60x to 800x and making use of the HAXON HAPTINA camera shows OBJECTS COMPATIBLE WITH GRAPHENE and CLEAR ARTIFICIAL PATTERNS, as well as SELF-ASSEMBLED and other indeterminate formations.

================

==================





