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Terrorism has returned courtesy of the Democrats
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41 views • March 28, 2021
Terrorism has returned courtesy of the Democrats
Political commentator and a retired United States Air Force Lieutenant General, who served in top military positions under the President of the United States and Secretary of Defense.
Political commentator and a retired United States Air Force Lieutenant General, who served in top military positions under the President of the United States and Secretary of Defense.
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