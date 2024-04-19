🌱 Redefining Addiction Beyond Chemicals 🌟

🤔 Ever wondered if addiction is more than just chemicals?
🤝 Join us with Aaron Ferguson & Zach Rhoads as we challenge the conventional wisdom and explore the social factors shaping our relationship with substances.💡
🔄 Instead of solely blaming faulty neurons, let's explore the social determinants of health. What factors in someone's environment might contribute to addiction?
🌍 It's about understanding the bigger picture.
🙌 Together, let's redefine addiction and pave the way for holistic solutions that address the root causes.
🔊 Join the conversation now & Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔗
