RT News May 17, 2024 6AM GMT

May 17, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com









The Russian president hails successful economic ties with Beijing, as he starts the second, and the final day, of his state visit to China in the city of Harbin. The man who left the Slovak prime minister in critical condition after a murder attempt opposed the government's policy of refusing to arm Ukraine. Our correspondent visits the scene of the crime. The US State Department laments the challenging time for Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. This comes as Russian troops make sweeping advances in the Kharkov Region. South Africa urges The International Court of Justice to take action and preserve the rights of Palestinians as Israel continues its bombing campaign in Gaza.