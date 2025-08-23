BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wireless Tissue Engineering & Photonics Today
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
219 followers
1
15 views • 1 day ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_PS8o8pi9A

World’s First Light-Based Computer That Remembers Everything

.

https://rumble.com/v6xwjig-lies-and-ties-episode-22-the-biodigital-convergence-part-1.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

LIES & TIES EPISODE 22 - The BioDigital Convergence (Part 1)

.

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/

.

magnetic human body communication

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/

.

Bioelectricity encompasses the generation, transmission, and use of electrical signals within living organisms, ranging from cellular processes to larger systems. It is generated by the movement of charged ions across cell membranes, not electrons, and powers functions like nerve impulses, muscle contractions, and embryonic development. The study of bioelectricity has led to significant advancements in medical diagnostics, such as Electrocardiograms (ECGs) and Electroencephalograms (EEGs), and is crucial for understanding and treating diseases like cancer and birth defects.

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biological_system

.

what is a photon

what is optogenetics

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

.

healthcare 4.0

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/remote-patient-monitoring-market-77155492.html

https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference

.

internet of behaviors

https://www.the-sun.com/tech/15016796/mutant-deer-gruesome-sores-plague-zombie-squirrels/

graphene oxide wireless tissue engineering

.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://x.com/thewealthparado/status/1958891798270513426

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

biosignals

https://biosignals.scitevents.org/

.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33680703/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerging_technologies

.

https://nano-magazine.com/news/2019/12/19/converging-nanotechnology-and-digital-currencies

.

https://www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?jcode=1966730

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXuZFtMwuWk

Wyoming launches state-issued stablecoin

.

https://news.mit.edu/2025/circtrek-wearable-device-tracks-individual-cells-bloodstream-real-time-0423

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKaoLxw0qJI&t=123s

The 5G mass-experiment: Big promises, unknown risks

.

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1957991323853566415

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/dr-rima-laibow-hidden-biological

.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/R5PCYHV6GKg

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIxxSM3aN7g

Keywords
trump20242030covid
