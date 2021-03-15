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A brave man standing up to the satanic cabal, we need more like him, hope he is ok plenty of rumours right now:
Tanzania – The second Covid coup?:
https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/12/tanzania-the-second-covid-coup/
Mirrored https://brandnewtube.com/watch/tanzanian-president-says-covid-vaccines-are-dangerous_Gw9CXjf3GkSqotL.html
No Face Masks