12/8/22: Babylon VANGUARD Divests $12T From Net Zero Alliance SRG #SaveBabyWill

12/8/22: Vanguard divests $12 Trillion in assets from the Net Zero Alliance ESG WEF corporate club agreement! What is their Endgame? Meanwhile, Baby Will, subject to medical kidnapping by WEF agent Jacinda Arden, being subject to injection with Beast blood - Prayers and Action needed!

Please Share This Video! Thank you!

Please Pray and take Action for Will Savage-Reeves, victim of medical kidnapping:

https://freenz.substack.com/p/baby-will

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/save-baby-will

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/savebabywill

Climate is not Human controlled!

https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/oldest-known-dna-offers-glimpse-of-a-once-lush-arctic/

Vanguard, Babylon Cartel HQ Divests from Net Zero Alliance:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/florida-pulls-2b-worth-of-investments-from-blackrock-over-esg-investment-after-desantis-resolution/ar-AA14PCFZ

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/dec/8/investment-giant-vanguard-calls-it-quits-net-zero-/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/11/29/13-attorneys-general-consumer-advocacy-org-move-to-stop-pro-esg-investment-firm-from-gaining-more-control-over-energy-companies/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/12/07/vanguard-quits-net-zero-alliance-in-blow-to-climate-change-group-esg/

https://www.ceres.org/climate/ambition2030

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism:

https://insidethevatican.com/magazine/the-council-for-inclusive-capitalism-charade-or-substance/

https://www.ceresinvest.org/

https://bteam.org/our-thinking/news/getting-to-know-the-b-team-richard-branson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_B_Team

Capdesia, Council For Inc. Cap:

https://www.inclusivecapitalism.com/organization/capdesia/

John Kerry's COP27 Bogus Carbon Accelerator:

https://www.protocol.com/bulletins/john-kerry-carbon-credits-cop27

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

We are giving a 15% off code for C60Evo products to monthly supporters of the channel! You will receive an email with details once you join through Ko-Fi below!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Are Free!