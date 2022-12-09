Create New Account
12/8/22: Babylon VANGUARD Divests $12T From Net Zero Alliance SRG #SaveBabyWill
12/8/22: Vanguard divests $12 Trillion in assets from the Net Zero Alliance ESG WEF corporate club agreement! What is their Endgame? Meanwhile, Baby Will, subject to medical kidnapping by WEF agent Jacinda Arden, being subject to injection with Beast blood - Prayers and Action needed!

Please Pray and take Action for Will Savage-Reeves, victim of medical kidnapping:

https://freenz.substack.com/p/baby-will

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/save-baby-will
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/savebabywill

Climate is not Human controlled!
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/oldest-known-dna-offers-glimpse-of-a-once-lush-arctic/

Vanguard, Babylon Cartel HQ Divests from Net Zero Alliance:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/florida-pulls-2b-worth-of-investments-from-blackrock-over-esg-investment-after-desantis-resolution/ar-AA14PCFZ

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/dec/8/investment-giant-vanguard-calls-it-quits-net-zero-/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/11/29/13-attorneys-general-consumer-advocacy-org-move-to-stop-pro-esg-investment-firm-from-gaining-more-control-over-energy-companies/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/12/07/vanguard-quits-net-zero-alliance-in-blow-to-climate-change-group-esg/

https://www.ceres.org/climate/ambition2030

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism:
https://insidethevatican.com/magazine/the-council-for-inclusive-capitalism-charade-or-substance/

https://www.ceresinvest.org/

https://bteam.org/our-thinking/news/getting-to-know-the-b-team-richard-branson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_B_Team

Capdesia, Council For Inc. Cap:
https://www.inclusivecapitalism.com/organization/capdesia/

John Kerry's COP27 Bogus Carbon Accelerator:
https://www.protocol.com/bulletins/john-kerry-carbon-credits-cop27

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Are Free!

