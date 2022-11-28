Create New Account
Is it another Tiananmen Moment? Xi Jinping Faces Mass Uprising at Home
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Monday |
https://gnews.org/articles/535129

Summary：11/25/2022 1989’s tank man is remembered as the emblem of that very resistance that CCP quashed with force. Now a Chongqing hero came up who claimed “Give me liberty or death”, which represents a symbol of the unprecedented dissent that is plaguing Xi’s China.

