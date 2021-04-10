HEALING - Using Christ Energy of Love - Reiki Master & Psychic Remote Healer Techniques - More Service to Others, Less Service to Self - Steven D Kelley

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group, at 'OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley'

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel for Steven D Kelley. This is done to share, to promote Steven's content, research, knowledge, and his life mission. This video is about his healing techniques. Steven uses his healing skills with Christ energy of love and reiki healing because he wants to and doesn't charge any fee. He wants everyone to learn how to help others. This is one of his ways that he can give service to others. That is one of his firm beliefs, to give more than you receive, through more service to others with less service to self. His healings have at times been like miracles and he has helped many that were open to receive. Like praying, you must know that it will happen, have trust and have faith in Christ energy working through him. If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley devotes most of his time on his mission and main focus is to rid the world of Pedo Satanists, prevent child trafficking and to free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at The Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. To receive information on how to receive a free remote healing that he sometimes does on Saturdays or anytime if expressly needed. You may email Steven at, [email protected] There is no fee, there is no price for healing, it is given through Jesus. However, if you wish to help with support or thankful that it helped you, I'm sure he would be very grateful for any support.

You can support Steven's efforts through PayPal at [email protected], please say for friend or family, so no invoice will be generated because this is not a business, and he will unfortunately have to return it.

Thank you for viewing and listening.

Medical Disclaimer - This is provided for informational purposes only to bring alternative awareness. As with all health & wellness information, always consult your professional healthcare providers before beginning any new treatment or program. The information is not intended to serve as medical advice and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of a health problem or disease. This is not a substitute for professional medical care. Steven or I assume no responsibility or liability for any consequence resulting directly or indirectly from any action or inaction you take based on the information found here or through him.