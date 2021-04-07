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The Word On The Street for April 7, 2021 - 3 Wars: WWIII, Civil War, Control War
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3 views • April 12, 2021
Welcome to The Word On The Street hosted by Wayne Terry and Gage Terry. This week we discuss world conflict and world delusions. God Bless!
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Analyzing scripture, discerning the truth, and recognizing the enemy are part of spiritual warfare. Each week, join Wayne and Gage Terry in battle as they put on the Armor of God and disempower the liar. If you dig profound Bible Study, a Biblical perspective on world news, and expeditions into the weird and mysterious, then this show is for you.
Our Christian Tee Shirts: https://www.teepublic.com/user/terry-with-the-word
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terrywiththeword
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TerryWithTheWord
Analyzing scripture, discerning the truth, and recognizing the enemy are part of spiritual warfare. Each week, join Wayne and Gage Terry in battle as they put on the Armor of God and disempower the liar. If you dig profound Bible Study, a Biblical perspective on world news, and expeditions into the weird and mysterious, then this show is for you.
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