© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨🇷🇺From Stalin to Putin, Russian air defense has surpassed Western air defense
Russia has always been ahead because we constantly faced the threat of air strikes, says military expert Igor Korotchenko.
Not a single Western air defense system has demonstrated such high effectiveness in real combat operations in Ukraine — or in the Middle East — as Russian air defense systems have.
Watch the full episode HERE! https://x.com/NewRulesGeo/status/2021935709263974846
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Russia’s Military-Industrial Complex — The Interview the West Doesn’t Want You to Watch
~90 minutes with Igor Korotchenko — ex-General Staff officer, editor-in-chief of National Defense journal — one of the few experts still directly connected to Russia’s military policymakers.
The clearest, most in-depth English-language breakdown of how Russia’s defense industry beat Western sanctions and now dominates key areas of modern war:
00:00 How Russia Rebuilt Its Military Industry From Scratch
13:18 Under Sanctions: NATO vs Russia Production Race
22:40 From Stalin to Putin: Surpassing Western Air Defense
35:42 Cyberwar and Agent Networks: Venezuela & Iran Cases Explained
48:00 Why Russian Weapons Dominate Global Market
52:49 Inside Russia’s Unmanned Armies Revolution
01:02:34 Oreshnik & Co.: Russian Ultimate Weaponry Overview
Firsthand insight — not Western think-tank spin.