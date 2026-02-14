🚨🇷🇺From Stalin to Putin, Russian air defense has surpassed Western air defense

Russia has always been ahead because we constantly faced the threat of air strikes, says military expert Igor Korotchenko.

Not a single Western air defense system has demonstrated such high effectiveness in real combat operations in Ukraine — or in the Middle East — as Russian air defense systems have.

Watch the full episode HERE! https://x.com/NewRulesGeo/status/2021935709263974846

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Russia’s Military-Industrial Complex — The Interview the West Doesn’t Want You to Watch

~90 minutes with Igor Korotchenko — ex-General Staff officer, editor-in-chief of National Defense journal — one of the few experts still directly connected to Russia’s military policymakers.

The clearest, most in-depth English-language breakdown of how Russia’s defense industry beat Western sanctions and now dominates key areas of modern war:

00:00 How Russia Rebuilt Its Military Industry From Scratch

13:18 Under Sanctions: NATO vs Russia Production Race

22:40 From Stalin to Putin: Surpassing Western Air Defense

35:42 Cyberwar and Agent Networks: Venezuela & Iran Cases Explained

48:00 Why Russian Weapons Dominate Global Market

52:49 Inside Russia’s Unmanned Armies Revolution

01:02:34 Oreshnik & Co.: Russian Ultimate Weaponry Overview

Firsthand insight — not Western think-tank spin.