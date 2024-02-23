What Is Emotional Projection? Anger, Blame, Unaware vs Conscious Projection, Sitting on the Emotion vs Projection, Animals Afraid of Our Projection, Becoming Emotionally Sensitive, Fear of Death

“PRETTY MUCH EVERY TIME YOU DON’T FEEL AN EMOTION THAT’S REALLY WITHING YOU, YOU’RE AUTOMATICALLY PROJECTING IT ANYWAY.”
@ 00m28s
Keywords
simplefear of deathone with goddivine love pathsoul conditionreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godemotional projectioni want to know everythinganimals are scared of usunconscious projectionrage anger and hatredmanipulation and controlneediness and projectionbecoming emotionally sensitivefollow your desiresbelieving vs knowingis there godresistance and projection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.