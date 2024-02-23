Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Is Emotional Projection? Anger, Blame, Unaware vs Conscious Projection, Sitting on the Emotion vs Projection, Animals Afraid of Our Projection, Becoming Emotionally Sensitive, Fear of Death
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
92 Subscribers
23 views
Published 15 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/H7Qdlqiy9PU

20100815 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Brisbane


Cut:

00m21s - 10m05s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************




“PRETTY MUCH EVERY TIME YOU DON’T FEEL AN EMOTION THAT’S REALLY WITHING YOU, YOU’RE AUTOMATICALLY PROJECTING IT ANYWAY.”

@ 00m28s


Keywords
simplefear of deathone with goddivine love pathsoul conditionreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godemotional projectioni want to know everythinganimals are scared of usunconscious projectionrage anger and hatredmanipulation and controlneediness and projectionbecoming emotionally sensitivefollow your desiresbelieving vs knowingis there godresistance and projection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket