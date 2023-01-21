Create New Account
Infant Colic and Stomach Pain, What Is the Message? Fear of Pain, Conceived Without Sin, Why Are Children Being Born Crying?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday |

Original:
https://youtu.be/tXJXGH3-AwI
20120708 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Gothenburg

Cut:
10m32s - 19m08s

Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com

Keywords
addictionsciencefearhealingspiritualitycontrolchildparentssafetypainresponsibilitydenialnew agecryingshamesimplestomach painsoul foodone with godnew new agesoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythinginfant colic

