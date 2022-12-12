Weed Talk News

A New ‘Indigenous Cannabis Association’ Aims To Unite America’s Tribes Around Cannabis
So what happened?
Many of the 574 federally recognized American Indian tribes are re-recognizing the plant’s medicinal healing powers.
21 of the state’s 27 tribes have a cannabis compact with the governor. Some tribes are only cultivating, some have fully integrated dispensaries. Some tribes just have farmers, some, retail storefronts.
Personally, I’m hoping they make some blunts!
Significance
Tribes are sovereign nations, meaning that their surrounding states’ cannabis policies don’t apply. So, even in remote rural areas, tribal-owned smoke shops can do quite well, selling to tribal members and outsiders alike and having to comply only with compacts made with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state authorities.
Impact
Then there is the social good such revenues can do: In Washington State, the Puyallup Tribe are putting revenues into clinical cannabis medical research, partnering with academic institutions, as well as building housing for the tribe’s homeless and addressing their local opioid crisis.
Episode 1078 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/94gVvxG5S8s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.