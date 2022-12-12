Weed Talk News

A New ‘Indigenous Cannabis Association’ Aims To Unite America’s Tribes Around Cannabis







So what happened?

Many of the 574 federally recognized American Indian tribes are re-recognizing the plant’s medicinal healing powers.





21 of the state’s 27 tribes have a cannabis compact with the governor. Some tribes are only cultivating, some have fully integrated dispensaries. Some tribes just have farmers, some, retail storefronts.





Personally, I’m hoping they make some blunts!





Significance

Tribes are sovereign nations, meaning that their surrounding states’ cannabis policies don’t apply. So, even in remote rural areas, tribal-owned smoke shops can do quite well, selling to tribal members and outsiders alike and having to comply only with compacts made with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state authorities.





Impact

Then there is the social good such revenues can do: In Washington State, the Puyallup Tribe are putting revenues into clinical cannabis medical research, partnering with academic institutions, as well as building housing for the tribe’s homeless and addressing their local opioid crisis.





