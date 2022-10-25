Redo 2020 Election on Paper. Steven G. Erickson for US President

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Alex Jones or Mike Adams, would you like to consider being Vice President on my ticket?
Act Legally & Constitutionally. Info, videos, & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick (Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
https://intheinterestofjustice.us/