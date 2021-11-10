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10/11/2021 -- Large M7.0 (M6.9) Earthquake strikes Alaska -- Hawaii hit by largest in years = UNREST
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221 views • October 12, 2021
This update was apparently shut off twice while I was live on twitch, someone seriously upset by what I'm showing and saying it would appear.
Share to everyone you know who lives around the Pacific and over to Europe, including the Canary Islands. Big seismic increases are due across the board from the West Pacific to Europe, and from Japan to California.
California on watch for upper 5 to low 6 near LA to Gulf of California.
El Salvador on watch for M6.+
Taiwan on watch for M6
Guam on watch for M6
Europe on watch for M6 by Albania
Several locations on watch for M6+, this week should be extremely busy.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Share to everyone you know who lives around the Pacific and over to Europe, including the Canary Islands. Big seismic increases are due across the board from the West Pacific to Europe, and from Japan to California.
California on watch for upper 5 to low 6 near LA to Gulf of California.
El Salvador on watch for M6.+
Taiwan on watch for M6
Guam on watch for M6
Europe on watch for M6 by Albania
Several locations on watch for M6+, this week should be extremely busy.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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