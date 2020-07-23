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Monday - JULY 20, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2027-6P PELOSI THREATENS TO FUMIGATE TRUMP OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE. “HE WILL BE LEAVING”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday said President Trump may have to be “fumigated” out of the White House. The Democrat-media complex exploded this weekend after President Trump refused to commit to the election results if he loses in November. “I have to see. Look … I have to see,” Trump told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace during an interview on ”Fox News Sunday.” “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.” The Biden campaign responded: “The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”
EP 2027-6P PELOSI THREATENS TO FUMIGATE TRUMP OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE. “HE WILL BE LEAVING” – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/KeDh30qZBQJ
GUEST: Annie Marie Delgado is the President of Trump team 2020 Florida: she is the Former State director of grassroots and coalitions for the 2016 Trump campaign. Founder of Trump team 2020 Florida with 20 chapters and 10,000 members. Also a third-party voter registrant registered with the Florida state department and approved and 67 counties. Mission to register voters state wide. Former Republican national committee headquarters manager for the 2016 campaign in Palm Beach County.
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GUEST: Will Johnson is the founder of Unite America First. He was a Democrat his entire life until he moved to the state of California where he saw what happens to a state under Democratic leadership. He now works to inform Americans of the evil, lawless and divisive ways of the democrat party. Will strives to unite the country based on our equal desire to protect our families, love our country, respect American values and have a prosperous country for generations to come. Will is one of the Black Influencers brought together by Turning Point USA, he does a nightly broadcast on youtube and Facebook, and was a radio host of FirePower News.
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