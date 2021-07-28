Do Not Open the Doors to the Satanic Evil One - The Fall of Lucifer [26.07.2021]

'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.'- Romans 13:13-14'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.'- II Timothy 3:1-5Strong Believer of the Holy Bible - 18 hours ago:Satan is mad because he knows his time is short!Lord Jesus Christ is coming soon REPENT, and believe in the Gospel, Be Born Again.6,154 viewsJul 26, 2021Grace Digital Network842K subscribers