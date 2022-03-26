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Dr Ben Merkle, President NSA Interview
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30 views • March 26, 2022
Full description at: https://bit.ly/3qAUcjH
Dr Ben Merkle, President of NSA Interview
I am honored to have Dr. Ben Merkle, President of NSA (New St. Andrews College) on the program. Ben tells us of his journey to becoming the President of NSA through the amazing hand of God. He gives us great insight to how NSA came into being and the focus on Liberal Arts as in the days of early Harvard.
What Happened to Harvard and Christian Higher Education?
Dr. Ben Merkle takes us into the reality of a study I did about a decade ago. We discuss the slip of Christian Higher Education and that the great majority of these institutions have been and are inclusive of everything in secular colleges and universities. We discuss the key why did and is this happening.
Sam Adams Wisdom at: https://bit.ly/3qAUcjH
Dr Ben Merkle, President of NSA Interview
I am honored to have Dr. Ben Merkle, President of NSA (New St. Andrews College) on the program. Ben tells us of his journey to becoming the President of NSA through the amazing hand of God. He gives us great insight to how NSA came into being and the focus on Liberal Arts as in the days of early Harvard.
What Happened to Harvard and Christian Higher Education?
Dr. Ben Merkle takes us into the reality of a study I did about a decade ago. We discuss the slip of Christian Higher Education and that the great majority of these institutions have been and are inclusive of everything in secular colleges and universities. We discuss the key why did and is this happening.
Sam Adams Wisdom at: https://bit.ly/3qAUcjH
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