Kennedy, UFOs & the Assassination

This was the 62nd anniversary of JFK's death. The JFK assassination community generally rejects any connection between President Kennedy’s murder and UFOs. But the UFO research community has long considered it one of the possible motives—especially because just ten days before his death, Kennedy formally requested that the CIA place its UFO files under White House control. That request reportedly sent shockwaves through Washington.

Kennedy called his program “The New Frontier.” Could he have also meant the final frontier—space—and our relationship with the extraterrestrial presence? According to E. Howard Hunt, Kennedy was targeted because he intended to share the ET secret with the Soviets. Worse still (to the intelligence community), he may have wanted to tell the entire world. The Dark Journalist YouTube channel has produced many episodes exploring this claim.





Brian Ruhe grew up a devoted Kennedy fan—his father even called him “a Kennedy freak.” But today, Brian believes that UFO disclosure must go slowly, and that in 1963 the world was nowhere near ready. In fact, Brian has dedicated his ET Hypothesis and Sources to Allen Dulles and Majestic 12—possibly the man who ordered Kennedy’s death—and agrees with Dulles that Kennedy had to be stopped at all costs. Brian would have pulled the trigger himself, if he was in that particular situation.





In this provocative talk, Brian goes into JFK, UFOs, and the assassination—exploring what might have happened if Disclosure had been attempted in 1963, and why the decision to keep the UFO secret may have changed history.





In this provocative and controversial presentation, Brian will takes you into:





The timeline: Kennedy’s requests for UFO information in 1963

The intelligence community reaction: CIA, Dulles, and the “threat” of Disclosure

The E. Howard Hunt connection: Why ETs and the Cold War were linked in his account

The 1963 readiness problem: Why Disclosure then may have caused chaos

What it means today: Are we finally ready—or still not there yet?





🙏 Like • Subscribe • Share • Join the Meetup discussions





📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/





🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.





🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...





🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe





📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/