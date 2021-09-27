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THE INVESTIGATION INTO COVID-19’S ORIGIN TAKES NEW TWIST
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5418 views • September 27, 2021
THE INVESTIGATION INTO COVID-19’S ORIGIN TAKES NEW TWIST
Tony Fauci, Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric, the Wuhan Lab, “chimeric” viruses, gain of function research, airborne nanoparticle release...this story has it all as newly discovered documents lay out a shocking roadmap that even DARPA Refused to engage with. Is this the latest smoking gun in the Covid-19 lab origins story?
#Fauci #PeterDaszak #Wuhan #WuhanLab #CovidOrigins #GainOfFunction #DARPA #Bats #Pandemic #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234
POSTED: September 27, 2021
Tony Fauci, Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric, the Wuhan Lab, “chimeric” viruses, gain of function research, airborne nanoparticle release...this story has it all as newly discovered documents lay out a shocking roadmap that even DARPA Refused to engage with. Is this the latest smoking gun in the Covid-19 lab origins story?
#Fauci #PeterDaszak #Wuhan #WuhanLab #CovidOrigins #GainOfFunction #DARPA #Bats #Pandemic #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234
POSTED: September 27, 2021
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