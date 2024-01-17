Babylon is fallen: Mystery Babylon the great = Roman Catholic church (3)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on January 16, 2024.





In Philippians 4:8, we read: Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.





Micah 6:8 says: He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?





Where is there mercy and humility from the Babylonian Roman Catholic church? How is the Babylonian Roman Catholic church just; how is she merciful when history shows that nearly 100 million people have died in the inquisitions during the dark and middle ages; how is she humble when she lives in luxury?





How is the Babylonian Roman Catholic church true and pure and lovely and of a good report when her prelates abuse children sexually?





Vatican’s abuse of French children: https://www.npr.org/2021/10/05/1043302348/france-catholic-church-sexual-abuse-report-children





Vatican’s abuse of Portuguese children: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/thousands-abused-by-members-portuguese-church-past-70-years-2023-02-13/





Vatican’s abuse of German children: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-45500072





Christ calls Mystery Babylon the great, the mother of harlots and abominations of the earth in Revelation 17 and 18. Revelation 17:4 says that the woman or great whore (a woman represents a church in Bible prophecy in Revelation 12:17) is arrayed in scarlet and purple as the cardinals and bishops at the Vatican are dressed in. This great whore or evil church is also decked in gold, precious stones and pearls as St. Peter’s Basilica is and she also holds a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication as Catholic prelates hold a golden cup during Catholic communion.





God says to COME OUT of her in Revelation 18:4-5 for her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities before God miserably destroys Babylon in Revelation 18:8-9.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington