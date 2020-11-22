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Knowledge, Receptivity, Sensitivity, and Random Candor
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27 views • November 22, 2020
In this more eccentric presentation, I discuss the importance of curiosity, sensitivity, the true role of knowledge and how to reach beyond the images and concepts we have been trained to turn life into. I am relentless in speaking about these topics which I feel are most necessary to understand right now as human beings. How many of us Live to the best of our ability the knowledge in which we “have?” Is knowledge something to be possessed, or “had?” Let’s get into it.
If you find value in the content, please consider donating to my PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Check out my writing at: https://www.patreon.com/principleofcare
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If you find value in the content, please consider donating to my PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Check out my writing at: https://www.patreon.com/principleofcare
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2?r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f
https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/
https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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