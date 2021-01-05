Are Gold & Crypto Going To Have a Big Year? -- With Daniela Cambone

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Stansberry Research journalist, Daniela Cambone, joins the Liberty Report to discuss crypto, gold, silver and other metals. With the Fed feverishly counterfeiting dollars, are we headed for a big year for these assets?
Here is the bitcoin chart that was mentioned in the program: https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/BTCUSD/